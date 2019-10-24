KHAN, Mohammad Mahmood, father of Zulfi Khan, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Richmond. Born December 25, 1929, in India under the British Empire, he migrated to Pakistan after partition of India and Pakistan. He lived in Richmond on and off from the early nineties. He graduated from Government College, Lahore, Pakistan and received a B.E in Mechanical Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan. Mr. Khan served as Vice President of the Engineering Council of Pakistan, Secretary General of the Institute of Engineering in Pakistan and was with Irrigation and Power Department in Punjab, Pakistan. He was an honorary member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). He was a beloved and kind husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Everyone loved him dearly. Mr. Khan was a man who was a humanitarian with a kind heart. He always tried to do good for others, a selfless human being. Here are a few words he would share, "Not for your own self glory but serve the others because they are all God's creation. Do good to all human beings regardless of color, beliefs and where they are from because we are all the same." Extended family living on four continents will miss our beloved patriarch and kindest human being we have known. Zulfi Khan and family would like friends to join them on Friday, October 25, at Masjid Alfallah, 7705 Impala Rd., Henrico, from 6:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for prayers for his father, Mohammad Mahmood Khan.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
