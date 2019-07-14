KIDD, Boyd I. "Bob," "Coach," 82, of Amelia, passed away on July 13, 2019. He leaves behind a loyal wife, Judy; and three children, Stephanie Hudson (Ronald), Beth Abbott (Todd) and Terry Vernon Kidd. He was proud of his grandchildren, Kimberly Stevens (Michael), Ryan Hudson (Hailey), Jeremy Abbott; and his great-granddaughter, Maya Stevens. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Martin Kidd; sister, Brenda Staylor; and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Jesse Kidd. Funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, with burial following in Little Flock Cemetery in Amelia. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com. Please consider a donation to Amelia Rescue Squad.View online memorial