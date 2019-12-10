KIDD, Carolyn C., 73, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Flo Games; stepfather, Clyde Games; and brother, Joe Scott. Carolyn retired from the retail industry. She is survived by her companion, Robert Smart; stepgrandson, Jimmy Windham; and siblings, Leota G. Nuckols and Barbara G. Bradley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial