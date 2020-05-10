KIDD, Rose White, departed this life May 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Smith; son, Everett Kidd (Stephanie); two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, May 11, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
