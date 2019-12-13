KIDD, RUTH

KIDD, Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth, was born on February 13, 1919, and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda K. Staylor of Crewe; and her brother, Charles Martin (North Carolina). Also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, Robert Kidd; and son, Boyd (Bob) I. Kidd; and was a resident of Amelia, Virginia, at the time of passing. Funeral services 12 p.m. on Saturday, at the Little Flock Baptist Church, 5201 Little Flock Church Ln., Amelia, Va., with burial following in Little Flock Cemetery in Amelia. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Little Flock Cemetery Fund or the charity of your choice. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com.View online memorial