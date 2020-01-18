KIEPER, Rodney Charles, of Chesterfield, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Rodney was born on March 11, 1935, in Louisville, Ky., to Nickolas and Mildred Kieper (who have preceded him in passing). He will be remembered as always willing to help others. He received his initial training in electronics at Wisconsin Technical and then worked over 40 years at AT&T and part-time at WWBT, Rodney devoted his life to his family, friends and neighbors. He was active in amateur radio with the call sign W4SQT. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; and his five children, Douglas (Robin), Dennis (Debbi), Pamela (Charles), Gregory (Dawn), Stacy (Dennis); and his brother, Gary (Donna); and sister, Valerie (Joseph); 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org) or the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinershospital sforchildren.org).View online memorial
