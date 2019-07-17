KIERSON, Wanda Y., 70, of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. A strong woman, loved by her family. A member of the UDC who enjoyed genealogy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sandra. Wanda is survived by her loving daughter, Stacy Carr (Clay); granddaughter, Kailyn; and her siblings, Diane Wert, John and Arthur Pennington (and families). Family will receive friends on July 19, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot, where a Celebration of Life will be held the following day at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.View online memorial