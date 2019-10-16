KILLAM, Stephen "Steve" Lewis, 58, of Tappahannock, Va., went to be with the Lord October 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Elwood and Mattie Wilkinson Killam. He is survived by his loving sister, Camille Killam. Steve worked as a pharmacist for 26 years and 17 of those years as a pharmacist for Aetna. He loved his country and the history of America. He enjoyed traveling to historical sites and was looking forward to canoeing and fishing. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m. in Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 Highway One North, La Crosse, Va.View online memorial