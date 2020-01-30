KINDER, Donald Richard, 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Hazel Kinder; brothers, Gene, Harold and Jerry. Don is survived by his wife, Gail Pearsall Kinder; sons, Douglas R. Kinder (Heather), Darin R. Kinder (Heather); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth Kinder (Beverly); and the mother of his sons, Donna R. Kinder. Don graduated from Carson-Newman College with a B.A. in government and received a M.A. in government from East Tennessee State University. Don taught in the Henry County Virginia Public Schools. After teaching, he was a claims investigator for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, then he worked for the State of Virginia at the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, for 24 years, first as a teacher and then an administrator. Don's hobbies were coaching little league baseball, golfing, surf fishing and sharing his knowledge of history and politics. The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with his memorial service following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office Foundation, P.O. Box 40, Hanover, Va. 23069, in Don's memory.View online memorial
