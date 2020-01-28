KINES, Norma Catherine Headley, 93, of Harryhogan (Callao), Virginia, departed her earthly life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Norma was the daughter of the late Gerald Conway Headley and Nellie Hayden Headley. She was a member of Henderson United Methodist Church and a retiree of the Bank of Callao, Virginia. Norma was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Godlieb Kines Sr.; sisters, Ruth Headley Smither, Geraldine Headley Evans, Doris Headley Lapin; and brother, Gerald C. Headley Jr. Norma is survived by her sisters, Clara Headley Bryant and Eleanor Headley Jones; son, John G. Kines Jr.; daughter, Norma Karen Kines Paone; daughter-in-law, Linda Brittle Kines; and son-in-law, Domenic Anthony Michael Paone; and three grandchildren, Helen Kristen Kines, Allyson Catherine Paone and Michael Kines Paone. A funeral service for Norma will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao, Virginia (Hyacinth area), with visitation at 11 a.m. and the funeral service at noon, with the Reverend Han-Yi officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. A reception for family and friends will be held at Melrose United Methodist Church. In honor of her memory, donations may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, Va. 22435 or to Henderson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Callao, Va. 22435View online memorial
KINES, NORMA
To send flowers to the family of Norma Kines, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Henderson United Methodist Church
72 Henderson Drive
CALLAO, VA 22435
72 Henderson Drive
CALLAO, VA 22435
Guaranteed delivery before Norma's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Henderson United Methodist Church
72 Henderson Drive
CALLAO, VA 22435
72 Henderson Drive
CALLAO, VA 22435
Guaranteed delivery before Norma's Service begins.