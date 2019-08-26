KING, CARRIE

KING, Mrs. Carrie B., age 92, of Richmond, departed this life August 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie King Sr.; and one daughter, Gloria K. Pleasants. She is survived by two sons, Starling King (Cynthia R.) and Willie King Jr.(Clarissa); three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces among them devoted, Linda Atkins and Carean Stokes; nephews and cousins and extended family and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 12 noon at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P. Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Eric Jackson (Pastor). Interment Washington Memorial Park. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.View online memorial