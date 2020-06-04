KING, Charles L., of Huntington Beach, Calif., formerly of Richmond, Va., died May 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Holly Hawkins King; his daughter, Kelley King Davis (Mark); grandsons, Zachary and Aiden Davis; sisters, Cathy Keller, Roberta Lee, Mary Downs; brother, Bobby King; and many nieces and nephews. Charlie was retired from the company he built, Sunset Pacific Transportation, where he was owner, president and CEO. Charlie was known for his generous spirit, his love for his family, golf, travel and especially his dog, Paddy. A private Irish Wake will be held in his honor and will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
