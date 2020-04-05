KING, Doris Marie, 85, Roanoke, formerly of Highland Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Malinda King; brothers, James, Billy, Clifton King; her devoted life partner, Edward Poore; and her dear friend and special teacher, Mrs. Childery. Doris was a retired elementary school teacher from Donahoe Elementary, where she worked for over 45 years. She attended Algoma Mission School in Callaway, Va., then went on to James Madison University. Doris was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, and Beta, now called Beta CHI. She was a longtime member of Sandston Presbyterian Church, where she praised for 58 years. Doris was President of the Presbyterian Women and a member of the Presbyterian choir. She loved teaching, singing, history and traveling. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Hilda J. King (Radford); nieces, Julie P. Pitts (James), Rosa Marie Richards; nephew, David W. Radford; great-nephews, Logan, Devin, Aydin, James; grandsons, David and Daniel Poore; extended family, Robert Poore and Sharon Poore; many sorority sisters; special friend, Mrs. Mary Jane Bowlen; as well as numerous extended family and friends. She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. There will be no public services at this time. Doris will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandston Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com or cards of sympathy may be mailed to the funeral home.View online memorial
