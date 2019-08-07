KING, Frances B., 93, of Richmond, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. King Jr.; father, William M. Bryant Sr.; and mother, Thelma Edith Bryant. She is survived by her sons, John W. King III and Michael A. King; grandchildren, Timothy M. King and Melissa M. Scaparro; and great-grandchildren, Chloe King, Parker Scapparro and Emma Scapparro. Frances was a member at St. John's Episcopal Church and the Montrose Chapter 176 Eastern Star. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2401 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va.View online memorial