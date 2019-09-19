KING, GEORGE III

KING, George J. III, departed this life September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn King; sons, Corey Lancaster (Barbara) and Erik Lancaster; sister, Ellen King; brother, Michael King (Tracey); mother-in-law, Martha Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Earl Lancaster (Patricia), Kelvin Lancaster (Wanda) and Terrence Lancaster (Yudrawnda); sisters-in-law, Patricia Ragland, Sandra Johnson and Sylvia Stokes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

