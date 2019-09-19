KING, GEORGE III

KING, George J. III, departed this life September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn King; sons, Corey Lancaster (Barbara) and Erik Lancaster; sister, Ellen King; brother, Michael King (Tracey); mother-in-law, Martha Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Earl Lancaster (Patricia), Kelvin Lancaster (Wanda) and Terrence Lancaster (Yudrawnda); sisters-in-law, Patricia Ragland, Sandra Johnson and Sylvia Stokes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com