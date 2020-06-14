KING, George J. Jr., departed this life June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Berthel King. He is survived by his daughter, Angelita King; grandson, Autrell Martin; brother, Joe L. King; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, June 15, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
