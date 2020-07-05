KING, Kenneth Wade Sr., 76, of Ashland, Va., passed away July 2, 2020. Kenneth served in the United States Navy and retired from Reynolds and Philip Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth S. King and Mary Clawson King; his wife, Joyce King; and a son, Chris King. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Ann Morgan; a son, Kenneth W. King Jr. (Kris Kosciusko); stepdaughter, Shannon O'Connor (Jim); sisters, Mary Kathryn Benham (Claude) and Charlotte Fore (Patrick); grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, July 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. The family request no flowers. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
