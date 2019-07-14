KING, Linwood Wisley Sr., 88, of Chesterfield, Va. passed away July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Annie Elizabeth King; parents, Johnny T. and Lottie D. King; children, Johnny Daryl King, Carolyn King, Annie Louise Garner and Dora Lee Powell; brother, Lacy King; sisters, Jewel Sis Purdy, Lena Hall and Flossie Roach. He is survived by sons, Linwood W. King Jr. (Rita), Shelton Lewis Stevens (Roxanne) and Cecil Wayne Stevens (Marie); daughter, Ruby L. Roche; brothers, Burton King, Thelbert King and Elwood King; sisters, Vernelle Rice, Mable Stone and Dot Baggerly; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his special dog, Peewee. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial