KING, Linwood Miller, 79, passed from this life at 12:06 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Lee and Clara Gertrude King; brother, William Lee; sisters, Viola Merchant, Violet Lambert and Goldie Barnhill. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita; sister, Dorothy Ashburn; brother, Berkley F. King (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews. Linwood entered the Navy on a special program at age 17 and entered the civilian workforce upon discharge, working at various jobs until he became an ET at the USPS, a position he held for 35 years. He was nicknamed "the Energizer Bunny" by his community for his tireless attention to the needs of others. Although not possessing a romantic bent, he loved romance novels, square dancing and was a meticulous dresser. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 and from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at the Woody Parham chapel, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.