KING, Louise Wright. It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Wright King, "Weezie," age 82, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born to the late James Russell Wright and Virginia Croxton Wright, May 2, 1937, in King and Queen County, Va., and graduated from Marriott High School in May of 1956. She was preceded in death by husband, George E. Martin; and her second husband, Edward Ferguson. Louise is survived by her devoted husband, Vernon King of Midlothian, Va.; two sons, Ronald Martin (Britta) of Chesterfield and Craig Martin of Chester, Va.; one stepson, Brian King (Carla) of Midlothian, Va.; and one grandchild, Holly Martin of Richmond, Va.; her siblings, Mae Staton of Fredericksburg, Va., Russell Wright (Susan) of Powhatan and Doris Jones of Millers Tavern. Louise was our family historian and record keeper. She never forgot a birthday and always remembered to include a piece of candy or money in every child's card. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing Mexican Train and spending time at her "cabin" in Reedville. For over 20 years, she worked as the office administrator for Ron and Britta/Aflac Insurance and was the only person that could read Britta's handwriting! She was a longtime member of Chester Baptist Church and Oak Forest Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Center for their exceptional care for the last two-and-a-half years. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Nashville, Tenn. 38101; and Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Louise King, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Jan 8
Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Oak Forest Baptist Church
5101 Courthouse Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
5101 Courthouse Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Service begins.
Jan 8
Burial
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Burial begins.