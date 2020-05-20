KING, Margaret H., 89, of Henrico, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sara King; her beloved son, Francisco "Panchito" King; siblings, William King, Rosemary King, James "Jimmy" King and Marion King Carey. Margaret worked as a nurse's assistant for the Children's Hospital of Richmond for many years. She was a member of Pioneer Baptist church and later attended Varina Baptist Church. Margaret loved working outside in her garden, flowers, especially roses brought her so much joy. She also had a special place in her heart for dogs. Left to cherish her memory are one brother, Thomas King (Fay) and their daughter, Karen as well as her daughter, Allison; nieces, Janice Guthrie (Neil) and Lynn Dykes (Robert); nephew, Albert Carey (Maxie) and their daughter, Melanie; great-nieces, Heather Vassar, Kristine Vassar, Katherine Vassar, Jennifer Vassar, Samantha and Amy; special friends, Robin Forest, Geneva Pace and Ann Harris; and numerous other friends and extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 703-359-4440, or by mail, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va. 22102. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
