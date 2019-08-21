KING, Margaret Womack, 91, of Richmond, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by John Sears King. She is survived by her children, Bruce King (Hope), Barry N. King and Bonnie Gold (Rusty) and Brenda, her angel on Earth; seven grandchildren, Andrew Gold (Ashley), Courtney Gold (Jason), Chris Goettl, Jennifer Lester (Adam), Pippa Curren, Rhys King, Chloe King; two great-grandchildren, Rylee Smith and Phoebe Lester; many nieces and nephews. She retired from Virginia Power with 44 years of service. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 7401 Woodman Road, Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial