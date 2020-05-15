KING, Olive Jane, age 83, of Warsaw, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Harvey Albert and Evelyn Winstead Smith and a member of Totuskey Baptist Church. Olive was a very thoughtful person with a big heart and always spoke her mind. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved her pets, kept chickens and was an avid gardener. After her retirement as a weaver she worked as a caregiver for elderly people. She also tirelessly cared for numerous family members. Olive was a wonderful sister and mother. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter, E. Jane King Frush (Jay I. Frush); her foster son, Curtis Lee King; and her foster daughter, Alice King Morris; a brother, Alfred P. Smith (Shirley D.); a nephew, Charles "Frankie" Schefflien Jr.; and a special companion, Taylor Dameron. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Olive was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John W. King; a son, John W. King Jr.; brothers, Franklin R. Smith, Calvin Leroy Smith, Harvey Albert "Sonny" Smith and Lawrence W. Smith; and sisters, Elizabeth Hinton and Dorothy Dean Schefflien. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Totuskey Veterans Light Fund, 637 Totuskey Church Road, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
