KING, Philip N., age 73, of Powhatan, Va., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lewis King; son, Chris King and wife, Becky; dog, Bertha; and granddog, Luna. He is also survived by his brother, Luther King; sister-in-law, Bonnie Clary and husband, Lawrence; brother-in-law, David Lewis and wife, Brenda; and special cousins, Carolyn, Sarah Jane and Barbara Jean; many other cousins and many much-loved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m., at Family Worship Center, Powhatan, Va. Graveside service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Worship Center, 2901 Jude's Ferry Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139 or Bully Rescue & Advocacy Group, 20480 White Oak Road, Sutherland, Va. 23885. Affinity Funeral Services, Richmond, Va., is handling the arrangements. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
