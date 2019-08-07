KING, Wilson Daniel "WD or Danny," 83, of Quinton, passed away on August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel Macon King and Zora Adaline King of Warren County, N.C. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Owen King; daughter, Brenda Brock of Mechanicsville; son, Paul Wade King (Beverly) of Quinton; granddaughters, Amanda, Jessica and Jennifer Martin; grandson, Eathan Lanier King; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Fones and Carson Foley; brother, Charles Eaton King; and niece, Rebecca Boswell. Danny retired from Verizon, formerly known as Bell Atlantic, after 35 years of service. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Sandston Masonic Lodge #216 AF & AM, the Airstream RV Association and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He also proudly served in the Army National Guard. Danny was an avid gardener, fisherman, hunter and woodworker. He loved to travel, winter in Florida, and spend time at the river. He was never without a new Ford pickup truck. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. A chapel service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park with a reception to follow at Nelsen Funeral Home Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CurePSP Foundation.View online memorial