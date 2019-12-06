KINIRY, Paul Scott, (Ret. Capt.), 65, of Richmond, passed away December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Phyllis Kiniry. Paul is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Ben, Carolyn, Michael and Scott (Brittany); grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Chloe and Hadley; and siblings, William and Carol. Paul was a 38-year veteran and proud member of the Richmond City Police Department, where he retired as Captain. He cherished his family, friends and dog, Moria. Paul's family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 North Sheppard Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Police Dept. Foundation, ATTN: Will B. Friday, 200 West Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, Paul's name to be written in memo section.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Michelle Obama to speak in Richmond in March; tickets now on sale
-
Five people shot, one fatally, over 24-hour period in Richmond
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
REVELEY, JESSICA