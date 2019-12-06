KINIRY, PAUL

KINIRY, Paul Scott, (Ret. Capt.), 65, of Richmond, passed away December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Phyllis Kiniry. Paul is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Ben, Carolyn, Michael and Scott (Brittany); grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Chloe and Hadley; and siblings, William and Carol. Paul was a 38-year veteran and proud member of the Richmond City Police Department, where he retired as Captain. He cherished his family, friends and dog, Moria. Paul's family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 North Sheppard Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Police Dept. Foundation, ATTN: Will B. Friday, 200 West Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, Paul's name to be written in memo section.

