KINNEY, Carl Wayne, b. September 13, 1933, was welcomed into the loving arms of his mother, Laura, and father, Carl McKinley, on June 17, 2020. A proud Korean war veteran and patriot, Mr. Kinney moved to Richmond from Franklinville, North Carolina upon being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1954. He lived a full life, owning Ward Marine in the late '70s and early '80s before making a career as a property management supervisor for SunTrust Bank, where he worked until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he held a similar position at Village Bank from 2002 to 2017. He married the love of his life, Lois (Hodges) of Winston Salem, North Carolina, in 1960. Together, they shared 60 years of marriage and raised two children, Daryl (married to Kimberly Condrey of Powhatan, Va.) and Wendy (married to Todd McGregor of Des Moines, Iowa). Defying all odds, he finally succumbed to a three-year battle with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis early Wednesday morning with his family by his side. His four grandchildren, Finley McGregor (14), Hadley McGregor (12), Haydn Kinney (8) and Riley Kinney (5), along with Lois, Daryl, Kim, Wendy and Todd, will miss "Pop" immeasurably. He will remain forever in their hearts as a husband, father, grandfather, provider, protector, teacher, Christian and friend. Family and friends will be received privately at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, private funeral services will be held at Oak Forest Baptist Church in Chesterfield, where Mr. Kinney was a charter member.View online memorial
