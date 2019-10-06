KINTON, Edward W., 92, of Chesterfield, Va., died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Myrtie Kinton; and sister, Dorothy Wilson. He was widowed by his first wife, Mary Ola McClung Kinton; and second wife, Geraldine Kinton. He is survived by his son, Philip Edward Kinton; daughter, Susan Kinton Blair (Donald); grandchildren, John E. Blair, Megan E. Fatkin (Brian) and Hunter F. Blair (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Ethan, Gavin and Katelyn Fatkin. The family will receive friends Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial