KINUM, Laura Page, 55, went to be with Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Lee Smith. She is survived by her father, Donald H. Kinum Jr.; as well as two sisters, Teri Sue and Corey (David Lee); and two daughters, Kristin and Kelly Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at West End Assembly of God located at 401 N. Parham Rd, Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, please visit k9alert.org to make donations in her name.