KIRBY, Edgar Lee, 81, of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Kirby; a sister, Mary Jane Parsley; and a brother, Albert L. Kirby Jr. Edgar is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, June Kirby; children, James Michael Kirby (Anne) and Linda Cruea (Chris); eight grandchildren, J.B., Ashley, Kelly, Megan, Emilee, Austin, Tyler and Addison; and two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Corbin. Edgar, affectionately known as "Tootsie," was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He had a passion for cooking. He loved to prepare food for his beloved family, who were his greatest joy. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. A reception will follow in the funeral home lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.View online memorial