KIRBY, Mason Garrett, 17, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Trey and Kim Kirby; sister, Summer Kirby; grandparents, Debra Smith, Sharon Loving and William "Junie" Kirby; great-grandmother, Nancy Williams; uncles, Greg Boyette (Aunt Tinka) and Randy Loving (KLynne); aunts, Teresa Craft (Joe) and Diana McManamy (Randy); as well as several cousins, extended family and friends. Garrett was a senior at Atlee High School, where he was a member of the Raider baseball team and also played Showcase baseball with the Mid-Atlantic Orioles. He loved music, video games and hanging out with his friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial contributions be made to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation at ckgfoundation.org.View online memorial