KIRBY, O. Ted, peacefully departed this world February 2, 2020, at age 90. Predeceased by his wonderful wife, Joan; father, O.T.; and mother, Drusilla; sisters, Jean and Joan. Survived by son, Ted (Maggie); daughter, Val (Bob); grandson, Teddy; and granddaughter, Caroline. Ted was born in West Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech with a BSME. He was in ROTC, Highty Tighty Band Captain and Top Military Engineer Graduate. He played saxophone with the Southern Colonels and passed on a career as a musician to become an engineer with GE in Pittsfield, Mass. He met and fell in love with Joan in a band where he played the sax and she sang. Ted switched into sales, and the couple moved to Coral Gables, Fla., then Charlotte, N.C., where in 1965 he was named Charlotte's Outstanding Young Man of the Year and one of the Top 10 Sales Engineers in GE. He held his Professional Engineering license in both North Carolina and Tennessee. He then joined Siemens-Allis and rose to General Manager of Regulator Division in Gadsden, Ala. Ted was promoted to Division General Manager of Switchgear in Milwaukee, Wis., its largest division, and named Manager of the Year. In 1971, he earned an MBA at the University of Wisconsin. In 1980, he was named to the Committee of 100, Advisory Council at the Virginia Tech College of Engineering. Ted proudly maintained perfect attendance with Rotary International for 55 years. He served as Governor of District 767 Charlotte, N.C., 1964 to 1965 and as Aide to District Governor Bob Preston, 2005 to 2006 in Richmond. He was a member of the Bon Air Rotary Club and co-founded the James River Rotary club. We celebrate his reunion with Joan in apple blossom time. The family expresses deep appreciation to staff at The Crossings at Bon Air and Hospice Community Care who cared for Ted, particularly Carol Gray and Phyllis Bagby. His family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A reception will be held prior to service in St. Mark's United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian beginning at 10:30 a.m Saturday, February 15, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. Private burial to follow in Maury Cemetery. In memoriam donations can be made to The Rotary Foundation (through Robert E. Preston, c/o The Rotary Club of James River, P.O. Box 374, Midlothian, Va. 23113) or Hospice Community Care, 10128 West Broad Street, Suite J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
