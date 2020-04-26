KIRBY, RODNEY

KIRBY, Rodney Martell, 83, died in his Henrico home April 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Gay Kirby; daughter, Deborah (Leonard Dobb); and son, Rick Kirby. He was the proud PaPa of three grandsons, Logan, Eli (their mother, Lisa) and Jacob; brother, Sidney Kirby; two sisters, Dina Vollmer and Patricia Bennett; as well as many special nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and in-laws. He was also blessed with many friends and caring neighbors. As a young man, he was an avid athlete and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a 20-year heart transplant survivor. Rodney retired from Reynolds Metals with 37 years of service. A celebration of his life service will be held at a later date.

