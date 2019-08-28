KIRCHMIER, Pannie Paschall, of Clarksville, Va., widow of Chilton "Jack" Bernard Kirchmier, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born in Drewry, N.C. on September 16, 1933, to the late Cassie Faulkner Paschall and Charlie Price Paschall. Pannie worked at G.E.M. Store, People's Drug Store, where she was the first female store manager, and at CVS Pharmacy. However, she considered her most important job to be raising her children. She was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church and Young Memorial Presbyterian Church. Pannie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Jeanette King and Mike and Dolores King; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Buddy Cleveland; grandchildren, Paul Cleveland, Bryan King, Wendy Miller, Mark King and Daniel King; and great-grandchildren, Landon King and Sarah Miller. She is also survived by sisters, Mamie Wilkins and Faye Anderson; and a brother, Ray Paschall. In addition to her husband and parents, Pannie was preceded in death by siblings, Charlie, Earl, Judy, Rosa Mae, Roger, Dorothy and Beau; as well as her first husband and the father of her children, Wallace King. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Young Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Manson, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Reverend Dr. Gregory Randall will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ampthill Presbyterian Church, 2800 Falling Creek Ave., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.View online memorial