KIRKLAND, Irene B., age 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away October 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Kirkland Jr.; her parents, James H. and Sallie B. Parker; three brothers and a sister. She is survived by five daughters, Pat Sawyer, Carolyn Shouse (Bubba), Sharon Paravati (Andy), Faye Harris, Karen Brooks (Johnny); nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; also a special friend, Bob Heim. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and Busch Gardens. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial