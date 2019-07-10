KIRKLAND, Sue "Susie" Ella Tyrone, 63, of Glen Allen, entered eternal peace on July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Lane; and stepfather, James Lane; her father-in-law, Leverette Kirkland. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard "Rick" E. Kirkland; her daughters, Paula Ledbetter (Mike), Lori Kirkland (Kyle Fleenor); her stepson, Richard "Dick" E. Kirkland Jr. (Missy); her mother-in-law, Jean Kirkland; and her grandchildren, Rory Kirkland, Peyton and Madeline Ledbetter; brother-in-law, Gary Kirkland; sister-in-law, Teresa Kirkland; several nieces and nephews. Sue was an analyst at FSA. She loved being outside; she loved trips to the mountains and the beach, tending to her flower gardens and surf fishing on the Eastern Shore with her husband, Rick. Her family expresses sincere gratitude to the transplant doctors, nurses and staff at UVA Medical Center, who cared for her during the past seven months. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial