KIRKSEY, Gloria May, 83, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a retiree of Home Beneficial and America General Life Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Esaf and Nafia Bashoor Shaheen; sisters, Effie Shaheen Vanarsdall and Shirley Shaheen; and brother, Alfred Shaheen. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Bill Kirksey; son, Buddy Kirksey; daughters, Colleen Andrea Pittman and Dawn Kirksey; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, George Shaheen; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Burial will be private.View online memorial
