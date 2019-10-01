KIRKWOOD, STANLEY JR.

KIRKWOOD, Mr. Stanley Rydell Jr., 75, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Loretha Kirkwood; two sons, Stanley Kirkwood III and David Kirkwood; a daughter, Felicia Kirkwood; a stepdaughter, Machelle Boatwright; eight grandchildren; a brother, Wayne E. Fields (Diane); five sisters, Lorene Fleming (Harold), Minnie Bland, Norma Jean Mason, Mary Earlene Hatcher, Gloria McCoullough; other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 206 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Timothy Woodson, pastor, officiating. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

