KIRKWOOD, STANLEY JR.

KIRKWOOD, Mr. Stanley Rydell Jr., 75, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Loretha Kirkwood; two sons, Stanley Kirkwood III and David Kirkwood; a daughter, Felicia Kirkwood; a stepdaughter, Machelle Boatwright; eight grandchildren; a brother, Wayne E. Fields (Diane); five sisters, Lorene Fleming (Harold), Minnie Bland, Norma Jean Mason, Mary Earlene Hatcher, Gloria McCoullough; other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 206 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Timothy Woodson, pastor, officiating. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car