KIRSCHNER, Sally Mountcastle, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., died peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Earl Mountcastle and Anna Shanklin Knapp; siblings, Don, David, Jane, Marion and Phyllis; and her beloved son, Tregon Lee Kirschner. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Cynthia Kirschner; son-in-law, John Howarth; daughter-in-law, Pamela Kirschner; and daughter and son-in-law of the heart, Carly and Chad Gerbig. Employed by Fairfax County for over 20 years prior to retirement, she faithfully served as Court Clerk to the Honorable Marcus D. Williams. She was a dedicated mother with tireless optimism and ceaseless affection for her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Operation Smile or Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. Condolences at Blileys.com.View online memorial
