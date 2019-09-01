KISER, Ray Elmer, 92, of Chesterfield, passed away August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Floria Ruth Kiser; and granddaughter, Stacy Wiseman. He is survived by his son, Steve Kiser and his wife, Elaine; daughter, Susan Brown and her husband, Marshall; grandchildren, Steven Kiser, Stephanie Manson (Jim), Mindy Barlow (Jeremy), Tiffany Martin (Jeff) and Pamela Allen (Randy); 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the Clover Hill Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses for many years. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.JW.org.View online memorial