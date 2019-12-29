KISSINGER, Dr. Jeanette Frances, 87, of Richmond, transitioned to her eternal home on December 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence Kissinger; and her sister, Fran Thompson. Dr. Kissinger accomplished so very much in her lifetime and touched so many lives, professionally, personally and spiritually. She will be greatly missed. Her wishes were; "if my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy...I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow." Condolences at blileys.com.

