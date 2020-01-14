KITCHEN, Ivey, 89, of Henrico, Va., passed away January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Muriel. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Mark (Faye); and daughter, Janice (Jeff); grandchildren, Daniel, Samantha, Amy and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Carter; and sister, Ethel. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
