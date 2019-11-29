KITE, Carl Wesley "Wes," 43, of North Prince George, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Richmond, Va., he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl Kite and Calvin Harrison. Wes is survived by his parents, Rebecca and Claude Kite; daughter, Kierson and her stepmother, Christy Kite and her stepbrother, Chandler Hauerwas; grandmothers, Lillie Kite and Darles Harrison; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family with receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Wes Kite. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial