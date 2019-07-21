KITSTEINER, Suzanne Annette, 58, on July 15, 2019, succumbed to inflammatory breast cancer, a particularly virulent, vicious and intractable form of cancer. Though she wouldn't want her obituary to use the cliche that she bravely fought the disease, she did just that. A Hermitage High School graduate, she studied Information Technology at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College before starting a career with Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Northrop Grumman. Suz was an accomplished photographer, whose work sometimes graced the sports pages of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She loved cats and volunteered at Richardsons Rescue. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Robert F. and Florence H. Kitsteiner. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Gaiser and her husband, Ed, of Saginaw, Mich.; brother, Wayne "Wally" Kitsteiner and his wife, Ellis Sasser, of Richmond; another sister and brother-in-law in Orange Park, Fla., several nieces and nephews; and her cat and confidante, Chardonnay. A nearly lifelong resident of Henrico County and Richmond, she had recently moved to Orange Park, Fla. She had a beautiful spirit, and died much too young. Suzanne asked that there be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Suz would have been delighted by a donation to Richardsons Rescue.View online memorial