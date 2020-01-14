KITTRELL, Patricia Annette Quinn, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Patricia was born July 6, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia, raised and preceded by her parents, Raymond Robert Quinn Sr. and Doris Mae Woodcock Hepner. Patricia was a single mother and hard worker, raising her two sons, Anthony Earl Kittrell and Christopher Scott Kittrell (Connie), who survive. As well as her granddaughters, Christin Kittrell and Sierra Urban; and her siblings, Raymond Robert Quinn Jr. (Nancy) and Darlene Quinn Challenor. She is also survived by several nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and extended family and friends. Services will be held Friday, January 17, 10 a.m. at Saint Bridget's Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA KITTRELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.