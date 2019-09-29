KITTS, Mrs. Maxine Ferguson, age 96, departed from this life on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Miller Kitts; and her sons, Dane and Tollie Kitts. She is survived by her daughters, Twyla and Rynn Kitts; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Maxine was an active church member throughout her life and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. She led a Brownie troop, was a kind and caring neighbor and loved to garden. Many thanks to the circle of caregivers at the Cedarfield retirement community and Home Instead Senior Care for taking such loving care of her during her last years. A memorial service will be held at Cedarfield Pinnacle Living, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23233 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, through the Tribute Page on the website: http://act.alz.org/goto/Maxine_Kitts.

