KLEIN, Beverley Anne Patteson, 65, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in her beloved home on Patteson Farm in Buckingham County, Va. Beverley Anne was the youngest daughter of Dr. Samuel Cecil Patteson and Emma Lee Price Patteson. Born on May 19, 1955, she was proud to be a lifelong resident of Farmville, Va. B.A. was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy and University of Richmond. She worked in photography, marketing, media relations and most recently as the manager of Patteson Farm. B.A.'s real accomplishments came in the form of how she lived her life. Her life was not free of struggle or heartache. From a young age she faced adversity, and even then, she did not let her wide smile or bright eyes be diminished. She carried on, perhaps becoming more loving and warm with each hurdle. She had a way of pouring love into everything she did. She was an avid gardener and loved to have her bare feet in the dirt. She appreciated this earth and all its beauty, both on her farm and afar. A stray animal was no longer stray after meeting Beverley Anne. She stopped in awe at the sight of a whimsical cloud, gnarled tree, simple blossoming flower and every sunset. What set Beverley Anne apart from most, was that love was truly a verb for her. It was seen in the way she cooked, tended the farm animals, her tight hugs and warm greetings, an invitation to come, to stay longer and how she knew when to laugh and when to ask you how you really are. B.A. loved her family intensely and unconditionally. They were her proudest accomplishment and reason for being. However, this did not prevent her from loving countless others as if they were her own. The Thanksgiving table always had extra seats, the guest beds were always made and the fridge always full. She had a way of bringing people together, and even among the largest of crowds she still saw each individual. She saw the good in everyone and made them see it, too. B.A. took the time to encourage the weary and lift those in darkness. She radiated hope and joy and inspired courage in us all. B.A. is survived by her endlessly devoted husband and soulmate, David A. Klein; her four children, Scott Snoddy (Alison), Annie Ramsay (John), Alex Stewart (William) and Emmalee Klein; her beloved grandchildren, Davis, Anna, Walker, Cecilia, Baer, Everley and True; her sister, Faye Patteson Green (Chuck); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donate to something you are passionate about. If you don't know, she would want you to figure it out. Or just reach out your hand to a lost soul, lost dog or lost cause. B.A. is no longer here to find them. A memorial celebration is planned for 10 a.m. on August 8, 2020, at Wilck's Lake Island, Farmville, Va.