KLEMENT, Anne Brummell, 83, of Richmond, went to be with her Lord on January 16, 2020. She left us with her legacy of love, compassion, friendship and faith. She was the beloved wife of Alvin F. Klement (deceased), mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by brothers, Colvin and Alvin Brummell. She is survived by daughter, Donna Harcum and her husband, Ralph; son, Kenny Campbell and his wife, Linda; stepsons, Wilton Klement (Patricia), Dennis Klement (Elizabeth) and Michael Klement. She was blessed with grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Kelsey, Lauren, Mary Alyse, Eleanor, Danielle, Alvin Lee, Michelle and Beth; great-grandchildren, Camden, Jaxson, Colton, Carson, Samantha, Carolyn, Coen, Elliott, Everly and Brycen; and nieces and nephews. She retired from Philip Morris USA after 38 years of service. The family thanks her devoted caregivers, Michelle Vaughan and Kimberly Vaughan; and her dear friend, Brenda Hall. She was a devoted member of Trinity Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 20, at Trinity Christian Church in Mechanicsville at 1 p.m. Burial in Dale Memorial Park Friday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Christian Church, 8469 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
KLEMENT, ANNE
To plant a tree in memory of ANNE KLEMENT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.