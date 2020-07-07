KLEMENT, Mike, 64, of Powhatan, lost his battle to cancer July 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Steve Smith of Chesterfield, Mandy Adams of Powhatan, Michelle Klement of North Carolina, Danielle Klement of Powhatan; two brothers, Wilton Klement, Dennis Klement; five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League at www.ral.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Williams: The fall of Stonewall Jackson is just a start. Let's start building a city we can be proud of.