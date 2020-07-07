KLEMENT, MIKE

KLEMENT, Mike, 64, of Powhatan, lost his battle to cancer July 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Steve Smith of Chesterfield, Mandy Adams of Powhatan, Michelle Klement of North Carolina, Danielle Klement of Powhatan; two brothers, Wilton Klement, Dennis Klement; five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League at www.ral.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

