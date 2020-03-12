KLINE, Donna Baughan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born August 6, 1956 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia Noble Baughan and William Alvin Baughan Jr.; and brother, William Noble Baughan. She is survived by her husband, Charles Elmo Kline Jr.; son, Dustin Blair Kline; daughter, Lindsay Marie Dortch (Mike); granddaughter, Aria Noble Dortch; brother, Richard C. Baughan; numerous aunts and other family members. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, the beach and time with her family, which brought her the most joy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. A private memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DONNA KLINE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.